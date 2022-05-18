Justice Minister Nikola Tupancevski agreed that it is legitimate for the opposition to work to provoke early elections, and said that work will soon begin to prepare a new electoral code. The key demand here is to abolish the six electoral districts in favor of one single district. This will help small parties win seats independently, while reducing the inflated number of ethnic Albanian MPs elected in the emigrant heavy 6th district.

