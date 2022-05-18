VMRO-DPMNE official Vesna Janevska, who heads the party’s education commission, told the public sector teachers that the outcome of their negotiations with the Government is a failure.

Instead of the 18 percent increase you deserve, you only got 15, and that’s starting with September. Kindergarten teachers saw their wages reduced in April, which discriminates against you, Janevska said.

The SONK union yesterday announced an agreement with the Government for a 15 percent increase, suspended over several months.