The SONK public teachers’ union and the Government failed to reach agreement today and the strike could be renewed next week. The Government is offering a wage hike of 12 percent, while SONK demands more money.

We are approaching a mutually acceptable solution, but there are still nuances. Unfortunately, the Education Minister can’t take a formal position because he still doesn’t have estimates from the Finance Ministry, said SONK President Jakim Nedelkov. Their next meeting is expected on Sunday. If this mediation fails, SONK would re-activate its strike.