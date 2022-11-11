The true intention of Bulgaria, as well as the submission of SDSM and DUI authorities towards Bulgaria, has been shown in action, said the spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE Marija Miteva on Friday.

Bulgaria’s intention to regulate the Macedonian legislation is seen in the reaction of official Sofia, with the view that the Law on Associations and Foundations is actually against Bulgarian associations. Last week, the Bulgarian MFA expressed concern over the fact that even the government with 67 votes in favor supported and passed the amendments to the law on associations and foundations, and there was not a single vote against it. After such reactions of Sofia, the government of SDSM and DUI with a submissive act through a press conference held by Bujar Osmani from Sofia, announced that it will recommend to our Government after the recently adopted amendments to the Law that it be sent to the Venice Commission, in order to for her to determine if there really is something controversial in it, as Sofia claims. While this government of SDSM and DUI obeys, the Bulgarian government is even more determined in defending its positions. And they are not giving up on “Tsar Boris the Third”. The government expects to please Bulgaria at any cost while causing irreparable damage to the Macedonian people and the Macedonian state. This government of SDSM and DUI, instead of protecting our interests, continuously sells them out. The government expects and hopes that the Venice Commission will confirm such a position. Namely, they are now reiterating and saying that the Law will be part of the screening process, which practically means that without Bulgaria’s acceptance of it, Macedonia will again be vetoed by Bulgaria. This means that the government allows and approves the formation of associations in Macedonia that will spread national hatred and intolerance. This club provokes and bears the name of a man who does not have a good role in Macedonian history, who was a collaborator of the Nazis in the Second World War. This is scandalous, no country in the world allows this, and it is against all international standards.