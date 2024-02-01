Today, the President of the Assembly, Jovan Mitreski, conducted a virtual meeting with the President of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, where they reiterated the decisive support and solidarity of Macedonia towards Ukraine, its institutions, and its people in the face of the aggressive actions by Russia. The meeting also welcomed Macedonia’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s aspirations for NATO and EU membership.

According to Mitreski’s office, Stefanchuk expressed profound gratitude to Macedonia for its support and emphasized the country’s backing of Ukraine’s NATO and EU membership goals. Mitreski highlighted the Assembly’s adoption of a Declaration condemning the military attacks on Ukraine, underlining Macedonia’s active participation in the parliamentary dimension of the international Crimea platform. He emphasized that Macedonia has implemented all restrictive measures against Russia and supported decisions regarding Ukraine’s territorial integrity, aligning with the country’s aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration.

Stefanchuk expressed confidence in Macedonia’s continued support for Ukraine, contributing to the isolation of Russia as an aggressor. He stressed that both countries deserve EU membership and should collaborate closely in that process.

Mitreski pointed out that he has been leading the Parliamentary group for cooperation with the Parliament of Ukraine for two consecutive mandates. The group, he noted, is highly active and had issued a statement in February 2022, confirming unequivocal support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders. Mitreski expressed Macedonia’s willingness to participate in the Peace Summit in Ukraine, considering it an honor.