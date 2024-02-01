In December of last year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs concluded an agreement for the procurement of new registration plates and stickers for the registrations on which the “MK” mark will be replaced by “NMK”.

The contract was concluded with the company “Kvantum dooel Skopje”, and the manufacturer of the plates is the German company “EHA Hoffman”.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs says that according to the Framework Agreement for the procurement of registration plates, an order agreement has been concluded with the selected economic operator, for which the legal deadlines for the delivery of the stickers are running.

According to the decision to amend and supplement the decision on the prices of the forms issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Macedonia no. 2 from 03.01.2024, the prices of the stickers will range from 30 to 50 denars, according to the response from the Ministry of the Interior.

Citizens should change their license plates by February 12 at the latest and have them marked “NMK” instead of the previous “MK”, an obligation arising from the Prespa Agreement.