The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has been monitoring developments with floods in Western Europe and diplomatic-consular offices say there are no Macedonian nationals among victims in the affected regions.

Our state consular offices are up to the task, open and in the service of the Macedonian nationals living in the affected regions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also in constant communication with the domestic authorities in the countries that have experienced a natural disaster. According to our information, there are no Macedonian nationals among victims in the affected regions, said MoFA.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that in case of an emergency, Macedonian nationals can contact the following telephone numbers:

Berlin: +49 15255691603

Munich: + 49 162925525

The Hague: + 31 6 38174907

Brussels: +32 27329108.