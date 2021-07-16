The situation with the coronavirus will be monitored, but we are ready for any possible scenario for September, Education Minister, Mila Carovska, said on Friday.

We have prepared three concepts, and which one we will use will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country. We are also ready for online learning, but we still cannot say with certainty which concept we will start with in September. I believe that, if we respect the measures, we will have full schools in September. Had we started with the digitalization of textbooks, now we would not face such problems, said Carovska.