The Ministry of Interior strongly denies the lie published today by VMRO-DPMNE that a person with a prison sentence for smuggling was allegedly appointed as the commander of the Kjafasan border crossing three months ago.

It is a typical lie placed by this party. There is no change in the commander of the Kjafasan border crossing! On the contrary, for a longer period, the commander of Kjafasan border crossing is J.B., a professional with excellent results in his work. We urge VMRO-DPMNE to stop lying to the citizens.