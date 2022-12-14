While at the height of the energy crisis, citizens are struggling with the skyrocketing price of electricity, the families of former Prime Minister Zaev and current Prime Minister Kovacevski are directly profiting from the increase in energy prices, says “Levica”.

After Vice Zaev and the barely adult son of Zoran Zaev, Dusko Zaev, founded companies for energy production, Elena Kovacevska – the wife of the current prime minister – did not miss this golden opportunity. The wife of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski is a co-owner of the company “Sol Group 5 DOO Skopje”, which plans to build a solar power plant. Together with Elena Kovacevska, the son of their close friend, Kiril Paunov, and the wife of the director of Cadastre, Svetlana Tundzeva, are in the company (the company “Sol 5” has the same address as another energy production company owned by Tundzeva). Elena Kovacevska’s company “Sol 5” was opened in October 2020, one month after Kovacevski was proposed as Deputy Minister of Finance. Kovacevski with his close friend Goranco Paunov founded the company “Pikcell Group” for the production of solar panels. In Kovacevska’s company, it is planned to install photovoltaic modules from the controversial company “Pikcell Group” for the construction of the photovoltaic power plant. Precisely “Pikcell Group” of Kovacevski’s close friend, in the midst of a crisis, recently received state aid from the Kovacevski Government in the amount of incredible 443,285 euros! Instead of the state investing in state facilities for energy production, the wife of the prime minister enters the energy business, so at the end of the winter, the Kovacevski family with their close friends and their business partners will be the only richer people. The crisis in Macedonia is solely a consequence of the MILITARY PROFITABILITY of the government. In the biggest energy crisis, the Prime Minister’s companies make millions in profits and receive millions from the state, while the socially vulnerable, students and other vulnerable categories are excluded from any anti-crisis measures of the Government led by Kovachevski’s SDSM, stressed the party.