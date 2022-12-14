Oliver Spasovski appoints people who have served prison sentences for smuggling as commanders of border crossings.

Instead of people who will fight against crime, people who are experienced in committing crimes are appointed as commanders of border crossings.

Just three months ago, at the Kjafasan border crossing, the person B.A. was appointed as the commander of the border crossing. This person was already in the same job position ten years ago at the height of the large police operation for smuggling livestock from Macedonia to Albania.

It is about the “Milka” affair, which included 31 people, who were part of an organized chain for smuggling livestock. At one time, the media also wrote about this affair. Among the convicted were also police officers, who accepted a bribe to arrange the smuggling route and who charged 3 and a half euros per kilogram of livestock for that.

The person B.A. served a prison sentence of 3 and a half years, as part of a livestock smuggling ring.

The person B.A. now again the commander of a border crossing was part of the smuggling as an authorized person. The same person committed that crime because of the position he had in the Ministry of Interior.

This same person is now again holding the position of border crossing commander.

Spasovski to say how is it possible that this person, who has been legally convicted, with a prison sentence for smuggling, can be appointed as the commander of a border crossing? Is the criminal given the opportunity to commit the crime again?

What is the message that Spasovski and Kovacevski are sending? Is this the fight against crime and corruption? Spasovski should not wait and immediately dismiss the person B.A. from the post to which he himself had placed.

Spasovski must also be held accountable. This is not the first scandal in the Ministry of Interior. He has been the Minister of Interior for 7 years. For 7 years, security is at the lowest possible level.