The Government of Montenegro ended the term of the country’s honorary consul to Macedonia, Branko Azeski. Azeski is the long serving head of the SKM chamber of commerce of Macedonia, and is generally well regarded in the business community, but he ran afoul of the new Government in Montenegro.

The “Dan” newspaper reports that the Government received word that Azeski is constantly undermining the reputation of Montenegro, especially after the charge of Government. The comments were reportedly made during various meetings with businessmen. Azeski was honorary consul of Montenegro in Skopje since 2016.