Macedonia is doing well in upholding its fundamental rights obligations, according to the European Commission. However, there’s room for improvement in implementing legislation more systematically. The report acknowledges the country’s progress in aligning its legal framework with EU standards on fundamental rights.

Recent amendments to the Criminal Code addressing gender-based violence are noted, but the Commission urges the Parliament to appoint independent bodies based on merit. It emphasizes the importance of ensuring the functional independence of human rights bodies, adequate funding for services supporting victims of gender-based violence, and addressing discrimination faced by persons with disabilities.

The report expresses concern about prison conditions and emphasizes the need to address the recommendations from the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture. Special attention is advised for promoting non-discrimination, addressing hate crimes and speech effectively, and enhancing the capacity of institutions for minority rights.

The Agency for Community Rights Realization requires sufficient funding for minority protection, and law enforcement’s capacity to address violence, hate crimes, and speech needs enhancement. The Commission highlights the incomplete functionality of the external oversight mechanism for the police.

Positive steps are acknowledged in resolving statelessness cases through amendments to the Law on civil registry. However, Macedonia is deemed to have limited progress in freedom of expression, with challenges faced by journalists despite legal protections. The report calls for greater transparency in media advertising and reforms to strengthen the independence of the public service broadcaster.

In external relations, North Macedonia is seen as moderately prepared, with good progress in common foreign and security policy alignment. The country is commended for being a reliable international partner and maintaining good regional relations. The report emphasizes the need for implementing existing agreements, including the Prespa Agreement and the Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness, and Cooperation with Bulgaria.