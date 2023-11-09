Murder in Skopje: a 28-year-old man killed his father
yesterday around 4:00 p.m., police officers from SVR Skopje deprived AP (28) of Skopje of their freedom due to suspicions that he killed his father B.P. (75) with a sharp object in the family home, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.
Macedonia
