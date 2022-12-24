I am from Prilep, I feel like a Bulgarian from Macedonia. And since there are many Bulgarians in Prilep, who, due to their personal reasons and opinions, do not express their position on ethnicity, I decided to register the Association of Bulgarians “Jug” in Prilep. The goal of this Association is not to grow into a Club, but to institutionally fight against the discrimination of minorities in Macedonia, the president of the Association of Bulgarians “Jug”, Zoran Mrseski, who has not lived in Prilep for a long time, tells Alfa.

Mrseski said that he is a Macedonian Bulgarian who lives and will live in Macedonia.

Look, I’m a Macedonian Bulgarian. I am Bulgarian by origin, I grew up in Macedonia and I plan to live in Macedonia. No one can dispute that with me, how I will feel, it is my personal democratic right, as well as that of every single citizen. In our Association, we have members from all ethnic communities, says Zoran Mrseski.

Regarding the complaint that he and several of his like-minded people from Macedonia made in Sofia a few days ago to the deputies from the parliamentary Commission for Bulgarians Abroad that Bulgarians in Macedonia were systematically discriminated against, even comparing that relationship to war, Mrseski says that these are related to the violence that happened in Bitola and Ohrid.