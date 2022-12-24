For the leader of “Voice for Macedonia” Solza Grceva, it is incomprehensible that the government is still boasting about international agreements.

One should have a deficit in their mind if they take pride in such an agreement. After what Merkel said that they did not plan to respect the Minsk Agreement, how can we believe the same Merkel when she came to us and said that we will implement Macedonia on a fast track towards Europe. Where is Macedonia now? Grceva asks.