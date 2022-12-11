Today and tomorrow VMRO-DPMNE continues with the “Your idea for changes, be part of the changes that bring the future” action. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the municipalities will be open for citizens to submit their proposed ideas and projects that will be part of the municipal budgets for 2023.
Those citizens who will not be able to visit the municipalities can send their ideas to budzet.mk, the party says, promising that they will be reviewed by an expert and professional team, and every project that is realistic will be implemented.
In just two days last weekend, 845 projects were collected, and with that, we show that the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE are innovating and listening to the needs and priorities of the citizens. Through the inclusion of citizens in the work of the municipalities, we are introducing a new way of working and acting. By creating municipal budgets, citizens will be able to directly control where their money is spent. Together we build modern and European municipalities and create a future for all citizens. 2023 will be a year of an infrastructure boom, through the construction of school and cultural halls, schools, kindergartens, streets, water supply and sewage systems, parks and reconstruction of already existing infrastructure facilities. Be part of the changes that bring the future, says the party.
