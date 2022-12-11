Today and tomorrow VMRO-DPMNE continues with the “Your idea for changes, be part of the changes that bring the future” action. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the municipalities will be open for citizens to submit their proposed ideas and projects that will be part of the municipal budgets for 2023.

Those citizens who will not be able to visit the municipalities can send their ideas to budzet.mk, the party says, promising that they will be reviewed by an expert and professional team, and every project that is realistic will be implemented.