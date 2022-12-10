Slavica Grkovska, who is now in the hot seat as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of fighting corruption, acknowledged that some of the blame for the growing crime and corruption rests with the Government. The SDSM – DUI coalition is facing unprecedented rebukes from the US, UK and EU on the issue of corruption, and Government officials are scrambling to shift blame from each other – which led to a public argument between Grkovska and chief prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski.

During the event with Deputy Prime Minister Maricic and EU Ambassador Gere I said that the responsibility for the overall state in the country, including in corruption, is on all of us in the room. I do not excuse the Government from its responsibility, or its institutions. We need to see which is the weakest link and what is the reason that we are getting such direct messages from our international friends, Grkovska said.