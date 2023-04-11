An association of Muslim Macedonians – or Torbeshi as they are sometimes called, requested that it is included in the next Preamble of the Constitution, if amendments are made to include the Bulgarian minority. The request was made by Rejan Durmishi from the Torbeshki Most association.

We support the process of amending the Constitution to include other ethnic groups. If Macedonia is to go forward to the EU we must have political consensus on this issue. We think it is good and won’t damage anybody, and that the Macedonian nation will have its identity and language protected, Durmishi said, adding that they account for the third largest community in the country.