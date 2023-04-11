Although the idea of building new highways is good, the Government of Artan Grubi and Dimitar Kovacevski won’t build any of the planned projects, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, discussing the planned construction of several new highways with the help of the American company Bechtel.

Nikoloski pointed to the fact that the Government is struggling to complete a 2 kilometer section of the highway from Skopje to the border with Kosovo for five years now.

Best evidence of their incompetence is the Ohrid – Kicevo road, that instead of a new highway, became the road of death, with over 100 deaths since 2017, when after the change of Government, all construction stopped. These two examples show that this Government can’t do any better, Nikoloski said.

He added that members of Parliament from VMRO left the session today when a number of amendments to various laws required by Bechtel were discussed because they don’t have enough information about the plans and because of the lack of serious debate for the proposals.

Nikoloski said that Bechtel is a serious company with a good reputation across the world, but that the appointment of scandal plagued First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi to coordinate the project means that it is doomed and will just ruin the reputation of the company.