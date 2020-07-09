New audio leaks have been published on YouTube, in which the voice of Zoran Zaev can be heard talking to an unknown interlocutor in relation to his political activities.

According to what can be heard, the SDSM leader talks about his conditions to “agree” with the then director of UBK Saso Mijalkov, asking him for a counter-service so that he does not publish the illegally tapped conversations about him.

Furthermore, a conversation can be heard in which the interlocutor asks him about the staffing decisions, and Zaev mentions Petre Silegov. Regarding this, the interlocutor says that Silegov is a suspicious man who “piled up money” while he was chairman of the second instance commission. The leader of SDSM replies that he “knew, absolutely” but that was it.

XX: So Saso is ready for an agreement. Saso.

Zoran Zaev: I negotiated with Saso. With Saso when we saw each other…

XX: Here if I promise you that I will…m?

Zoran Zaev: Let the financial inspectorate issue a written decision that all control procedures in the municipality of Strumica stop and nothing has been found.

XX: Okay, let me write it down. So, to release a decision to the municipality of Strumica, from which institution, from which sectors?

Zoran Zaev: Financial police. That they terminate all control procedures in the municipality of Strumica.

XX: That all procedures are terminated…

Zoran Zaev: …of control

XX: Of control. Control of the municipality of Strumica. Of Strumica and that everything is regular.

Zoran Zaev: Everything is regular, everything is in line with the law. Here, I am saying, let them withdraw everything … they are forcing me to do such things. So that they do not end up not coming, but a decision that it is over, okay, I will not prepare the package, to go in that direction and there is no problem. Let them withdraw everything with a decision.

HH: Okey.

Zoran Zaev: Silegov and Oliver came out directly attacking the government. I don’t know what to expect in politics.

XX: Silegov?

Zoran Zaev: He attacked.

XX: Second Instance Commission. Pile up money and enjoy, no worries.

Zoran Zaev: I have no dilemma about that, I understand. What he was, how he did it, it’s okay.

Source: Infomax