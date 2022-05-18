The European Parliament will discuss Macedonia’s progress report today. The report is prepared by Bulgarian MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk and notes political and economic developments in Macedonia, as well as the risks of keeping the country out of the EU integration process with no end in sight.

The report issues and urgent call to the EU countries to finally allow the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia and Albania. It cites geopolitical implications of failing to do so, as well as the threat of having countries like China and Russia fill in the space left empty by the EU.

Macedonia is still called to make painful concessions to Bulgaria. According to the eport, Macedonia should continue to rewrite its history books, a process which Bulgaria uses to impose its historic narrative, and to ensure non-discrimination of Bulgarians and all other minorities.