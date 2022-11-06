A new splinter faction is appearing in SDSM. Former party official Petar Atanasov, who was Deputy Education Minister under Zaev, is forming a new party named Macedonia Modern.

It’s the second faction to formally turn into a party, after the one created by the Mayor of Kumanovo Maksim Dimitrievski. Both Dimitrievski and Atanasov broke with Zaev and the leadership of the party over their repeated concessions to neighboring countries on their nationalist demands.