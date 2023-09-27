“These days, Aleksandar Nikolovski, the Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, shared on Facebook that he is currently participating in a fact-finding mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, appointed by the Monitoring Commission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

This marks the first instance of a member of the Macedonian Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe assuming the role of a reporter during a monitoring mission, tasked with assessing and reporting on the progress of another country. Following the mission, a report on the state’s progress will be prepared. Initially, it will be presented to the members of the Monitoring Commission. Subsequently, it will be the subject of a debate during a plenary session, along with recommendations for future actions. Ultimately, a vote will be held on the text, which will represent the joint position of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe,” Nikolovski highlighted.