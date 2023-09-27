During today’s visit to the municipality of Ilinden, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, answering a journalist’s question regarding the amnesty law that has been submitted to the Parliament and whether it will be blocked with amendments, pointed out that the SDSM-DUI government is preparing for opposition and VMRO- DPMNE will block the amnesty law with amendments because the government’s intention with this law is to release criminals who are serving prison sentences and the future VMRO-DPMNE government intends to deal with crime of any form.