There are still five months left until the deadline when citizens have to change their personal documents by February 2024, an obligation that the Ministry of the Interior, i.e. the state, imposed on citizens due to the Agreement with Greece from 2018.

The new documents must have the current name of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, and this means additional costs for the citizens.

As MKD writes, the Ministry of the Interior will not punish, but the citizens’ travel documents will not be valid if you want to go out of the country.

According to the solutions so far, with an ID card that says “Republic of Macedonia” and not “Republic of Northern Macedonia”, which is still valid according to the date, you will be able to cross the borders to Albania, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, unless in the meantime, no other decisions have been made.