The Albanian opposition strongly opposes the government’s recent decision to establish three new gambling companies. The three leaders, Bilal Kasami, Afrim Gashi, and Izet Majiti, argue that instead of tightening regulations on gambling, the government’s new measures are facilitating online gambling. They specifically point fingers at the first deputy prime minister, whom they claim has direct ties to the gambling industry.

This supports the information provided by VMRO-DPMNE, suggesting that Artan Grubi is linked to the new partners of the State Lottery, responsible for organizing games of chance behind the scenes.

One of the casinos, “8888.bg,” is associated with the controversial Bulgarian tycoon Vasil Boshkov, known as the “Skull.” Vasil Bozhkov is a Bulgarian oligarch whose wealth is estimated to be between 1 and 3 billion leva. He is currently evading authorities and is believed to be residing in Dubai.