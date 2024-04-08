Whether coincidental or not, it is worth noting that the territory of your municipality, REC Bitola, currently stands as the foremost source of crime in Macedonia,” stated Aleksandar Nikoloski, the Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, during today’s rally in Novaci Municipality.

Vice President Nikoloski underscored the alleged connection between criminal financing and Stevo Pendarovski’s campaign, purportedly originating from the same area. He highlighted the absence of Stevo Pendarovski’s visits to Novaci Municipality, except during electoral periods.

Encouraging citizen participation, Vice President Nikoloski urged residents to turn out in large numbers on April 24 and May 8, advocating for the election of Gordana Siljanovska Davkova. He emphasized the significance of this moment in history and urged individuals to mobilize their networks to counteract what he termed as “mass referendum turnout,” advocating instead for transformative change.

In reference to his opponent, Venko Filipce, Vice President Nikoloski pointed out the absence of his visits to Novaci, thereby implying a lack of engagement with the local residents.