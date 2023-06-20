The biggest problem of the Macedonian health system is lack of personnel and the inadequate infrastructure, Igor Nikolov, MP and Chair of the VMRO-DPMNE Commission of Health told Alfa TV on Monday.

” The health system’s infrastructure is expired. We made strategic mistakes as a country, we stopped the construction of the Clinical Center Mother Theresa, allegedly to be replaced with some megalomaniacal project that was never even started, now the country has to pay €18 million in damages to the Italian company that was contracted to build it”, Nikolov complained.

he added that the Clinical Center in Shtip was also never completed.

“The Clinical Center in Shtip is like the highway Kichevo – Ohrid – the construction started, but then it was stopped by this Government. Why? There is no answer from the Government, they just didn’t withdraw the approved credit. The damages for the uncompleted Clinical Center in Shtip and the hospital in Ohrid amount to around €40 million”, Nikolov said.

According to him, all these inflict large financial damages to the public health system, and the personnel is leaving.

“The personnel is moving either to the private health system, or abroad. I can’t remember any capital investments in the health system, only donations, and lately even the donations for treatments are ever more required”, Nikolov concluded.