Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly, in London on Monday. UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Europe, Leo Docherty, also attended the meeting.

Osmani extended gratitude for the United Kingdom’s significant role in maintaining security and prosperity in the region, as well as staunch support in key areas for Macedonia’s progress, including good governance, reforms in security and in the judiciary, and socio-economic development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

“For the past three decades, the United Kingdom has been a committed and reliable partner of our country and a vocal supporter of our strategic foreign policy priorities, which is another testament of the UK’s enduring interest in the region and shared vision for stability and prosperity,” Osmani said.

Osmani briefed interlocutors on the country’s European file and the process of constitutional amendments, as a necessary step to continue the EU accession negotiations hand in hand with the reform agenda.

“We are pleased with the strong British support for the adoption of the constitutional amendments in order to continue the European integration path and ensure the country’s European future,” Osmani pointed out.

Participants in the meeting exchanged views on the current political and security situation in the Western Balkans, as a consequence of the military aggression against Ukraine.

As OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Osmani briefed interlocutors on the challenges the organization is facing, as well as possibilities to overcome them.