The events in the Judicial Council worry us all, and we condemn them. I expect the Council to return to its normal state. One of the possible solutions, which I am discussing with the political parties and the Government, is to end the mandate of the current composition of this body using transitional provisions, said Minister of Justice Krenar Lloga on Monday.

Lloga said he will have more information in the coming days, after he holds talks with the opposition in Parliament as well.

If such legal amendments take place, they will do so as a result of a consensus in Parliament of all political parties. That’s why this is one of the options that we could use as a solution,” clarified Lloga.

Asked if he has received all the minutes from the sessions of the Judicial Council, Lloga said the Ministry still hasn’t received the minutes they requested, nor an explanation why this is the case.

In answer to a journalist’s question over the results of OSCE’s poll concerning the negative rating of the judiciary. Lloga said the drafting process of the Strategy 2023-2027 is nearing completion, and it includes prominent professors and academicians, who, according to the Justice Minister, will say how the country can tackle this great challenge in the judiciary.

“I am worried about the same figures and statistics, conveyed not only by OSCE’s report, but also all other institutions in the country and the international community,” said Lloga.