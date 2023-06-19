There is a plethora of Macedonian politicians who entered politics as beggars, nd left it as billionaires – I think that these politicians and their families’ property may be valued in billions of euros. Before we undertake the judicial system vetting – which is, by the way, a political pamphlet – I propose to use the legal competencies commissioned to the Bureau for Public Revenue and other related institutions in Macedonia and conduct a vetting of all Macedonian politicians and their families, Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO-DPMNE, responded too a reporters’ question about his opinion of judicial system vetting, proposed by the ruling parties.

Mickoski stressed that he offers him and his family to be vetted first for the origins of their property. he added that in Macedonia is pretty easy to inspect the properties – it suffices to see all the luxurious cars driven around the country, by people with no branded businesses.

The opposition leader also thinks that there is no need for improvisations, because the current legal codex offers enough grounds for legal inspection of private property.

“It is very simple, we can do that by the existing laws, we don’t need circus attractions and lowering of the debate to a cheap entertainment level. WE just have to use the existing laws and, step by step, we can check how and which politicians and their family were plundering Macedonia in the past three decades”, Mickoski said.