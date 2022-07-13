Thousands of citizens came out to protest tonight under the slogan “Ultimatum, no thanks”. This is the tenth protest in a row against the French proposal. The protest march started in front of the Government building through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Parliament building.

The people showed unity and determination tonight.

Macedonia is not for sale, even if the information passes in the Parliament, the constitutional amendments must not pass. Ultimatum, NO thanks!, said the organizers of the protest.









