Is the census brought into question after the State Statistical Office admitted that it is struggling to find census takers. Nobody wants to apply despite the tempting fees which can amount to 40,000 denars.

Many are afraid to apply due to high number of infections, but there is also fear among citizens because it is not mandatory for census takers to be vaccinated.

All interested candidates for regional census takers can apply on the online application available at www.stat.gov.mk and popis2021.stat.gov.mk until August 25.