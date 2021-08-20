The incompetent Petre Silegov, who promised miracles, spent four years in which he did not make a single project for the people of Skopje. Four years of stagnation for the City of Skopje, four years of sinking and destruction. The lazy Silegov promised tunnels, boulevards, bridges, subways, trams and many other projects, but instead of building these projects for a better life for the people of Skopje, he sold the town hall, and the money he took mysteriously disappeared, said VMRO–DPMNE.
The party says that Silegov should be held accountable for embezzling 12.5 million euros he took from the sale of the town hall, which absolutely no one knows where it was spent. There is no new building for the town hall, and there is nothing from the big projects that he promised to the people of Skopje. There are no projects, and there is not trace of the 12.5 million euros.
Silegov is obliged to explain to the people of Skopje where did the money from the town hall go. Did it end up in personal pockets and who profited from them? Apart from being able to spend 12.5 million euros of people’s money on nothing, Silegov is able to leave the people of Skopje in a state where fires were raging in Skopje. And that’s all you need to know about this incompetent mayor enjoying himself on the beach while citizens battling fires, said the opposition party.
Comments are closed for this post.