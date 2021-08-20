The incompetent Petre Silegov, who promised miracles, spent four years in which he did not make a single project for the people of Skopje. Four years of stagnation for the City of Skopje, four years of sinking and destruction. The lazy Silegov promised tunnels, boulevards, bridges, subways, trams and many other projects, but instead of building these projects for a better life for the people of Skopje, he sold the town hall, and the money he took mysteriously disappeared, said VMRO–DPMNE.

The party says that Silegov should be held accountable for embezzling 12.5 million euros he took from the sale of the town hall, which absolutely no one knows where it was spent. There is no new building for the town hall, and there is nothing from the big projects that he promised to the people of Skopje. There are no projects, and there is not trace of the 12.5 million euros.