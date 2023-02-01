EU Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy, Olivér Várhelyi, will meet today in Brussels with the representatives of the so-called Macedonian Bulgarians, reported the Bulgarian agency BGNES.

The meeting is being held at the request of the so-called Macedonian Bulgarians because of, as they say, “institutional hatred and systemic discrimination” in Macedonia, as well as after the incident in Ohrid with Hristijan Prendikov, who is currently undergoing treatment in Sofia.

The so-called Macedonian Bulgarians will be represented by Petar Kolev, Georgi Trendafilov and Ljupco Georgievski.