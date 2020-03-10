The Government decided at Tuesday’s session upon the recommendation of the Commission for Infectious Diseases to close kindergartens, primary and secondary schools and universities, as well as scientific institutes for two weeks. The measures start today.

One of the parents of children under the age of 10 who are employed in state institutions and private companies are released from work for the next 14 days, and their leave will be paid, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed.

At the request of the Minister of Health, the commission met and proposed additional measures to deal with the coronavirus, after seven cases were registered in the country, including the director of the Dermatology Clinic who led to over 100 people being quarantined.

At the same time, all mass gatherings outdoors and indoors, all cultural events at the state level will be banned, and sports events will take place without spectators. Moreover, all persons coming from coronavirus hot spots are required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days.