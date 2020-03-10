The incompetence of Venko Filipce and the government is being paid with the health of the citizens, Dafina Stojanoska, a member of the VMRO-DPMNE EC, said at Tuesday’s press conference, adding that the late reaction of the competent institutions resulted in a large number of people being isolated, including doctors.

Stojanoska added that the measures that Filipce boasted with every day at press conferences proved to be a farce and partially implemented.

First of all, there is no proper control of border crossings at the two airports for the coronavirus. If there were, then there would be no virus spreading daily from people who came from countries most affected by the outbreak. Second, it is inadmissible that the Director of the Dermatology Clinic behaved irresponsibly. After discovering the existence of the virus, according to our knowledge, an attempt was made to silence the truth and pressure not to be disclosed to the public, which is truly scandalous, she said.

With the reckless behavior, after a series of omissions, Venko Filipce is endangering the health of the citizens, Stojanoska said, adding that VMRO-DPMNE will also file criminal charges with the competent prosecutor’s office for endangering the health of citizens.

He also said that there should be accountability and resignation.