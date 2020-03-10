SDSM yesterday presented the lists for MP candidates who are nothing but a rescue of the political career of the criminal racketeering gang headed by Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev said at Tuesday’s press conference, adding that this is a defeat list.

Zaev promotes old, worn out and compromised staff that he wants to provide with parliamentary immunity because they think they will not be held accountable. There is no freshness and no new character. It is a depiction of a declining party that does not draw lessons from the citizens. Only if we look at the persons heading SDSM’s lists, it immediately becomes clear that the main criteria for selection were incompetence or who did more damage to the state, Janusev said.