The only grocery stores that may be open or deliver during the weekend-long curfew nationwide are those with special permits issued by municipal crisis headquarters, according to State Market Inspectorate head Stojko Paunovski.

State inspectors on duty will be sent to perform regular checks, Paunovski said, and will be issuing fines against any store breaking the curfew.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Paunovski explained the procedure regarding all the closed coffee shops, restaurants, and similar establishments so far.

First, their proprietors will be sent notices demanding they pay penalties for failing to adhere to the curfew.

If they don’t pay the fine within the given deadline, they will be sent to court.