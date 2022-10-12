Today, the European Commission will adopt the package for the enlargement of the countries of the Western Balkans with a special report on the progress of each of the countries in the European integration process, including Macedonia.

This is the first EC Report on the country after the first intergovernmental conference with the EU was held in Brussels on July 19, which officially opened membership negotiations.

In the draft report of the European Commission, which should be published today, and into which Radio Free Europe had an insight, it is estimated that Macedonia is moderately prepared according to almost all criteria. Good progress is indicated only in the economic criteria, and there is very good progress in the compliance of the country with the European foreign and security policy.

Decisive efforts are needed to build momentum for reforms and move forward in the negotiation process with the EU. Particular focus is needed to ensure effective implementation of existing legislation, rather than launching ad hoc initiatives, the report states, among other things.

It is stated that reforms have been made in the security services, but the capacity for parliamentary oversight of the work of the secret services needs to be strengthened, and it is noted that the adoption of laws on administrative officers and the law on public sector employees is late. The State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption was proactive in dealing with cases of nepotism, cronyism and political influence in the process of employment in the public sector and in the appointment of members of the supervisory and management boards, the report states. The legal system has achieved a certain level of preparedness and is moderately prepared, and the country has also achieved a certain level of preparedness and is moderately prepared for the prevention and fight against corruption.

The report states that the country is moderately prepared in terms of freedom of expression, and reforms in Macedonian radio and television are stalled due to the delay in appointing members to the Program Council.