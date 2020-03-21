Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani has sent Saturday a letter to the European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, asking for the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to be activated in Macedonia.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, the Government of the Republic of Macedonia has been undertaking measures to respond effectively and efficiently to the pandemic by using all available mechanisms and resources. However, as the number of infected persons increases daily, and the situation with the spread of COVID-19 is highly unpredictable at this point, it is becoming evident that we will need more resources. I hereby would like to inform you of our intent, as a participating state, to formally activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and request support for fighting the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The request will include support in terms of medical supplies and goods as well as field emergency response equipment, reads the letter.

Macedonia, the letter underlined, is a member of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and has already had a positive experience with the use of assistance through it during the 2016 floods.