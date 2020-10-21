Macedonia has developed an authentic model for regulating interethnic relations and can serve as a model for countries in the region, said Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani in Zagreb today after being asked whether DUI would seek federalization of Macedonia if the upcoming census shows a higher percentage of Albanians from before.

He explained that the Ohrid Agreement enabled the creation of a state of equal communities and equal citizens and that there is no going back from that process, but only an upgrade is possible in terms of continuing the Euro-Atlantic path of the country.