VMRO-DPMNE will require establishment of a special commission to deal with Covid-19, which will be voted in Parliament upon a government’s proposal, it was decided at last night’s meeting of the Executive Committee of the party.

According to the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE, the commission should consist of 11 members, including the Minister of Health and the director of the Center for Crisis Management, and other members to include infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists, immunologists and internists.

Earlier, the party accused of SDSM politicizing everything, including the Commission for Infectious Diseases, and that the decisions are political, not professional.