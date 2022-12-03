The scandal with the Macedonian citizenship of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Onishchenko is a big stain and a heavy blow to our reputation, which we have been building in the past years, emphasized the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani in an interview with the “Top Tema” show on Telma TV.

The Foreign Minister emphasizes that the case must not be left aside, because the country can come out stronger after it.

According to him, Ukraine must win the war, because it is, as it says, on the right side and because it protects the values of the democratic world. Osmani emphasized that NATO is not a party to the war, although it helps Ukraine, and the member states are unanimous in their support for Kyiv.

He believes that the role that Macedonia plays in fulfilling that support should not be neglected, despite the negative comments of some of the public, in the sense that we are a very small country, which cannot make any difference.