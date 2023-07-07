OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Foreign Minister, Bujar Osmani, met with Austria’s Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, on the sidelines of OSCE’s first High-Level Conference on Climate Change taking place in Vienna on Friday.

“Austria gives strong support and has a direct and constructive engagement in dealing with the challenges and priorities of the 2023 OSCE Chairmanship. Osmani asked for Austria’s help in dealing with urgent issues important for the functioning of the Organization,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

As regards the bilateral cooperation between Macedonia and Austria, the press release adds, the two countries have been nurturing close ties for almost three decades, with a mutual commitment to further promoting cooperation.

“Macedonia expresses gratitude to Austria for its strong and open support of our EU accession path and the efforts for EU membership for the entire Western Balkans. The country appreciates Austria’s support for the concept of sooner integration, believing that it will contribute to preserving the credibility of the enlargement process,” Osmani told the meeting with Schallenberg.

He also briefed Schallenberg on the ongoing constitutional amendments process.

“The constitutional amendments are a key focus for Macedonia. We are working on synchronizing this process with all stakeholders in the country towards its successful completion by December 2023,” said Osmani.

In terms of regional developments, Osmani highlighted Macedonia’s role in hosting the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue in Ohrid, which has resulted in a significant agreement. He also presented the nine-point plan offered as added value for de-escalation of the situation in the north of Kosovo.

“Continuing the EU-led dialogue is extremely important both for the OSCE and for Macedonia as an immediate neighbor. The OSCE is ready to support and help the implementation of recommendations that will emerge from this process on the ground,” said Osmani as cited in the press release.