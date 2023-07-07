Not only that he has nightmares, but Bujar Osmani is also becoming obsessed with the constitutional amendments, because there are no VMRO-DPMNE MPs who would vote for the amendments now. It is obvious that the recent scandals about the Ali Ahmeti clan’s businesses caused serious psychological trauma in DUI,so Osmani began repeating hs statements from last year -VMRO-DPMNE reacts to MoFA Osmani’s Thursday statements about opposition MPs who will vote for the constitutional amendments.

“Osmani should really wake up, it’s not 2017, nor 2108 or 2019. DUI and SDS are completely decommissioned, coughs in enormous crimes, and no one will save them from the justice”, the party states.

SDS and DUI, the statement continues, are responsible for all the crimes, corruption, and chaos in which the country drawns, which is noted by all relevant international organizations, with the last one coming from the US State Department and thee blacklisting of the Struga Mayor Ramiz Merko.

“SDS and DUI should be removed from power as soon as possible”, VMRO-DPMNE appeals.