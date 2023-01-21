Together with Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Milkov, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will visit on Sunday the Macedonian citizen who was assaulted in Ohrid on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

During Osmani’s visit to Sofia, according to the MFA, the two foreign ministers will also exchange opinions on the incident in Ohrid as well as the frequent provocations and what the two ministries can do to prevent such provocations in the future.

On Jan. 19, three people from Ohrid attacked ‘Tsar Boris the Third’ Bulgarian Club secretary Hristijan Pendikov in an Ohrid restaurant, inflicting severe injuries.

On Jan. 20, the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje organized his transfer to the Military Medical Academy hospital in Sofia.