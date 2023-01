Slusaj vamu – a new, different column on Republika.mk. We are starting with a new category, in collaboration with Janko Ilkovski, or Janko Jadi Burek, as we all know him. We are not tied to a day; we are not tied to a time. We rely on inspiration from what surrounds us. And truth be told, there is often something to say…

What has inspired Janko in recent days? You will have the opportunity to see and hear the first video column today.