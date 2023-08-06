The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, on Saturday, tried with the help of chalk and a schoolboard to elucidate the advantages of including the Bulgars into the Macedonian Constitution.

The approach is incredibly similar to one of the Serbian President Aleksandar Vuchikj’s election videos.

Like a schoolboy scrambling for a passing grade with a very strict professor, the Minister didn’t convince anyone that “this is the last one” before we enter heaven, that is, the EU.

How could they, it suffices to hear the Bulgarian President Radev, his deputy Jotova, and a whole bunch of PMs, we can’t even remember all their names.

They are very clear: the inclusion of the Bulgars is only the beginning, not the end, of their demands, that is, of the concessions Macedonia will have to make to Bulgaria. Now it is the Constitution, then it will be the Ilinden Uprising, and we will have to accept that it is a Bulgarian uprising because Radev told us so in his Ilinden address.

Bujar can tell those fairy tales about no more demands to his pals in Mala Rechitsa. The entire Agreement on Good Neighborly Relations between ex-PMs of Macedonia and Bulgaria, Zaev and Borisov, is based on the “common” history of the two peoples, transcribed as an exclusively Bulgarian history in the protocols of the so-called “French Proposal”, which was included into the EU negotiation framework.

So, it is not only the schoolboard, Mr. Osmani. If you aspire to be like Vuchikj, then you need to start protecting the Macedonian interests, as he protects the Serbian. Furthermore, Vuchikj uses a Chinese digital board, so even your boards are not the same.

Hence, we recommend that the Israeli PR, which designs DUI and their little brother SDS’s strategy, to reimburse whatever financial award they took for this.

Because Vuchikj has something to show…